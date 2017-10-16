Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedd Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tedd Ackerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2697
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ackerman?
I have been seeing Dr Ackerman for about 20 years. He is the kindest and most sensitive psychiatrist I have ever met. His understanding of me and my issues is outstanding. He never had to remind himself what I am there for. He just knows. He has great empathy for people who have a mental illness. He is the best there is.
About Dr. Tedd Ackerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1649369133
Education & Certifications
- NY Hosp-Cornell U
- Staten Island Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), ADHD and-or ADD and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.