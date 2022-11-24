See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ted Zollman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Zollman works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Associates Northwest
    1101 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Ballard Campus
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Zollman is one of the best healthcare professionals I’ve ever gone to. He is profoundly patient, compassionate and knowledgeable. I would recommend his practice to anyone.
    A Grateful Dr. Zollman Patient — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Ted Zollman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    • The College Of Idaho
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ted Zollman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zollman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zollman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zollman works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Zollman’s profile.

    Dr. Zollman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zollman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zollman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zollman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

