Overview

Dr. Ted Wojno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wojno works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.