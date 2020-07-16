Dr. Ted Wojno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Wojno, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Wojno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
Emory University Hospital1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a double eyelid retraction done by Dr. Wojno for Graves' eye disease. It's been over six months since my surgery now. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or surgeon. He was honest and so knowledgeable—I knew he wouldn't sugarcoat anything and I also knew I could trust him with my expectations. He always addressed all of my concerns and he knew exactly what he was talking about. It's pretty scary going into eye surgery, it's your eyes after all, but Dr. Wojno and his team had a huge impact on mitigating my anxiety levels. I was awake during surgery and I remember talking to him throughout as a nurse held my hand. Emory's patient services aren't the best, there can be difficulty with communication and appointments. I had to wait over an hour and a half to be seen at my first appointment, and the whole process of appointments and surgery took months. But Dr. Wojno was exactly who I needed. I promise it's all worth it, I'd recommend him to anyone and I'm grateful I found him.
About Dr. Ted Wojno, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205886728
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojno has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojno.
