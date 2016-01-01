Dr. Vellos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Vellos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ted Vellos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Vellos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urosurgery Associates LLC400 W 84TH DR, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-8641
-
2
Innovative Women's Health3545 Arbor Blvd Ste A, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 759-6092
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vellos?
About Dr. Ted Vellos, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1497173447
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vellos accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vellos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vellos works at
Dr. Vellos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vellos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vellos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vellos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vellos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vellos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.