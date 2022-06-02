Overview

Dr. Ted Truly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Truly works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.