Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Shen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Conductive Hearing Loss and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 51 N 5th Ave Ste 200, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 737-6200
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 737-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I haven't met Dr. Ted Shen but their front office was kind to let me konw that they dont deal with turbinate transplants/implants or MSC injections to save my time. They were even more kind enough to share that checking university hospitals may be better option for Empty Nose Syndrome issues. How nice of them! That is something I call sincere and professional.
About Dr. Ted Shen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1679761043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
