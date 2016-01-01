Overview

Dr. Ted Schwartzenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Schwartzenfeld works at ENT Surgical Associates, PC in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.