Dr. Schwartzenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Schwartzenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ted Schwartzenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Schwartzenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 201, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 478-8616
-
2
Warren Office28295 Schoenherr Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 751-6990
-
3
V Dermatology28080 Grand River Ave Ste 205W, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzenfeld?
About Dr. Ted Schwartzenfeld, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1124007539
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngic Allergy and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzenfeld works at
Dr. Schwartzenfeld has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.