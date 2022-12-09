Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pooler, GA.
Dr. Samaddar works at
Locations
1
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 602, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 299-5210
2
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Richmond Hill1203 Gandy Dancer, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 302-0949Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Chatham Orthopedic Associates4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samaddar is very friendly and knowledgeable. He takes the time to answer any questions or concerns you may have. Great surgeon and doctor.
About Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1992147862
Dr. Samaddar works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaddar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaddar.
