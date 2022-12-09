See All Hand Surgeons in Pooler, GA
Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pooler, GA. 

Dr. Samaddar works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates in Pooler, GA with other offices in Richmond Hill, GA and Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
    1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 602, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5210
  2. 2
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Richmond Hill
    1203 Gandy Dancer, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0949
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Chatham Orthopedic Associates
    4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Coastal Carolina Hospital
  • Effingham Health System
  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Fractures
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Fractures

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992147862
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ted Samaddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samaddar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samaddar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaddar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaddar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaddar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaddar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

