Overview

Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lumberton, NJ. They completed their residency with Boston City Hospital and Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital



Dr. Rosner works at Ted M. Rosner, DMD in Lumberton, NJ with other offices in Delran, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.