Dr. Ted Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Robinson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Locations
Ted Robinson MD2512 Samaritan Ct Ste S, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-8834
Samaritan Orthopedic & Medical Gp. Inc2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-8834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of doctor Robinson for 6 months for a herniated disc. This guy is great. Attentive, takes tons of notes, listens and genuinely committed to getting you on the mend and back to whatever activity you want to engage in. He also understands treatment is multi-pronged approach - PT, medication, protective measures etc. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ted Robinson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
