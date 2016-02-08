Overview

Dr. Ted Parris, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Parris works at Temple Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like First Degree Heart Block, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.