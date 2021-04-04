Overview

Dr. Ted Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Moore works at Hardin Prof Svs Surgcl Specs in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.