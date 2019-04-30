Overview

Dr. Ted Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at MDVIP - Goodlettsville, Tennessee in Goodlettsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.