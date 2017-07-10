See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Ted Miklas, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ted Miklas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.

Dr. Miklas works at Twin Lakes Medical Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rekha Khera M D
    43700 Woodward Ave Ste 206, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 451-0668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2017
    Patient , Kind Doctor , who really listens to your medical Needs
    bad axe, Mi — Jul 10, 2017
    About Dr. Ted Miklas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891712873
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland
    • Wayne State Univ Som
