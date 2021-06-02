Overview

Dr. Ted Matthews Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



Dr. Matthews Jr works at Excela Health in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.