Overview

Dr. Ted Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Lee works at Womens CENTER Blddr Plvc Health in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.