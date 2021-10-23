Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Lee, MD
Dr. Ted Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4200
Upmc Passavant Cranberry1 Saint Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 665-8030
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
He’s done my last surgery gave me a year and half we haven’t been able to try for a baby but I’m heading into my surgery for hysterectomy and bladder sling. Dr Lee is the ONLY Dr who listens to me and takes action. He made the order to have the uro dynamic study done when the other Dr refused to. Now I’m finally getting the help I need with this. There is no else I’d let do surgery on me only Dr Lee. Thanks for all u do for me it’s appreciated. Sheryl Meyers
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1023086048
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
