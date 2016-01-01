See All Otolaryngologists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Ted Lai, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (7)
52 years of experience
Dr. Ted Lai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.

Dr. Lai works at TED Y LAI MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Ted Y Lai MD
    210 N Garfield Ave Ste 303, Monterey Park, CA 91754 (626) 571-6501
    Alhambra
    100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 (626) 458-4731

  Garfield Medical Center

Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Dysphagia
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.1
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ted Lai, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1659397552
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lai has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

