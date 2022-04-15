Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Sweeny Community Hospital.
Locations
Ted Kovacev MD104 Circle Way St Ste A, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 721-7007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Sweeny Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Kovacev has been exceptional. He could tell my apprehensiveness & the explained everything in detail about the process & what to expect during the prep before, the process during both my colonoscopies, & what to expect afterwards. His office staff was very calming & both the doctor & staff answered all my questions & helped me along the process of scheduling each step that had to be done. I know that each time that I've had to go under for the surgery/test that I have been in very capable & gentle hands.
About Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- General Surgery
Dr. Kovacev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacev speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.