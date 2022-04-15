See All General Surgeons in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD

General Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Sweeny Community Hospital.

Dr. Kovacev works at Ted Kovacev MD PA in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ted Kovacev MD
    104 Circle Way St Ste A, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 721-7007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Sweeny Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hidradenitis
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Hidradenitis
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    My experience with Dr Kovacev has been exceptional. He could tell my apprehensiveness & the explained everything in detail about the process & what to expect during the prep before, the process during both my colonoscopies, & what to expect afterwards. His office staff was very calming & both the doctor & staff answered all my questions & helped me along the process of scheduling each step that had to be done. I know that each time that I've had to go under for the surgery/test that I have been in very capable & gentle hands.
    Terri T Surgent — Apr 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD
    About Dr. Ted Kovacev, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568614402
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.