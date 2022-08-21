Dr. Ted Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ted Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Mobile, PA168 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
He made me feel very comfortable and he explained my condition to me before and after about after care of my condition
About Dr. Ted Klein, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588930200
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.