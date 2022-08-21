Overview

Dr. Ted Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Klein works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.