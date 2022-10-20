Dr. Ted Karl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Karl, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Karl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Karl works at
Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Bethpage4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-4030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karl?
Very informative and kind.
About Dr. Ted Karl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063529501
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karl works at
Dr. Karl has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Karl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.