Dr. Ted Friehling, MD
Dr. Ted Friehling, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This man is a genius. There’s no other sentence needed. His Personality is just an add on gift. So thankful he moved to Morgantown!!!!!
About Dr. Ted Friehling, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1215906409
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Children's Hospital Med. Centerl
- Chldn Hosp
- Chicago Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Friehling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friehling accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friehling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friehling has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friehling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friehling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friehling.
