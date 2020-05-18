Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Freeman, DO
Dr. Ted Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Freeman works at
Ted L. Freeman DO PC186 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-1600
East Brunswick Foot Care LLC1405 State Route 18 Ste 105, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 785-1600
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 785-1600
Advance Physical Therapyand Fitness Inc.2040 6TH AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5480
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have suffered with back pain most my life. After seeing other doctors who did absolutely nothing to help me except order therapy, which I tried several times with no benefit. I was in terrable pain and Doctor Freeman helped relieve my pain right away. I will continue to see him, and reccomend him.
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Fl Spine Inst
- Kessler Inst Rehab
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Italian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.