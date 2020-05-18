Overview

Dr. Ted Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Freeman works at Freeman Orthopedic & Sports Med in Brick, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Lakewood, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.