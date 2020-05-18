See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brick, NJ
Dr. Ted Freeman, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (50)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ted Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Freeman works at Freeman Orthopedic & Sports Med in Brick, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Lakewood, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ted L. Freeman DO PC
    186 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B1, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 785-1600
  2
    East Brunswick Foot Care LLC
    1405 State Route 18 Ste 105, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 785-1600
  3
    Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
    600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 785-1600
  4
    Advance Physical Therapyand Fitness Inc.
    2040 6TH AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 775-5480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Trigger Point Injection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 18, 2020
    I have suffered with back pain most my life. After seeing other doctors who did absolutely nothing to help me except order therapy, which I tried several times with no benefit. I was in terrable pain and Doctor Freeman helped relieve my pain right away. I will continue to see him, and reccomend him.
    john onello — May 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ted Freeman, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1881762029
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fl Spine Inst
    Residency
    • Kessler Inst Rehab
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

