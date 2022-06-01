Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Locations
East Coast Center For Cosmetic2375 Woodward St Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 969-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Words can't describe how Dr. Eisenberg has changed my life. He is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. He is passionate about his job and is very knowledgeable on the ins and outs surgery brings. I am three months in from my surgery and the results are amazing. I have the confidence back that I lost after child birth. I am forever grateful to Dr. Eisenberg, Joyce Eisenberg and his staff. They are incredible people who go above and beyond providing the best patient care. They are honest and caring people who put you first from the moment you walk into the office. I am confident that I picked the best surgeon. Dr. Eisenberg and his wife make a great team along with all the beautiful gals that help make this journey as smooth as possible. You guys have touched many lives in so many ways. Thank you so much for everything .
About Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery Residency, Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Penn State University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
