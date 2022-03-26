Dr. Ted Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Locations
Coastal Urology1823 Hurlburt Rd Ste 7, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 220-7056Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal Urology - Gulf Coast OB/GYN4012 Commons Dr W Ste 100, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 399-3723Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
it does take more time than I'd like to get an appointment but Dr. Chung is efficient, answers questions well, is thorough in his explanations and overall easy to work with. His staff is also very easy to work with - there are very few strong urology professionals in the area, making Dr. Chung in demand and harder to schedule.
About Dr. Ted Chung, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- 1639148166
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of IowaHospitaland Clinics Iowa City IA
- Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas
