Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is a dermatologist in Glendale, NY. Dr. Brezel completed a residency at Downstate Med Center. He currently practices at Glendale Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Brezel is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Ted Brezel MD7959 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-3041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Ted Brezel, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- Male
- 1831152115
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Brezel?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brezel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brezel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brezel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brezel speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brezel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brezel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.