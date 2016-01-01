See All Dermatologists in Glendale, NY
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD

Dermatology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is a dermatologist in Glendale, NY. Dr. Brezel completed a residency at Downstate Med Center. He currently practices at Glendale Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Brezel is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Ted Brezel MD
    7959 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 418-3041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Ted Brezel, MD

Education & Certifications

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brezel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brezel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brezel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brezel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.