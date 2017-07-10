Dr. Ted Brady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Brady, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Trmc - Thibodaux Regional Medical C604 N Acadia Rd Ste 411, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4933
Ted Brady DO PA7710 NW 71st Ct Ste 203, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Oh so happy with his services. He is helping me understand why I am having my troubles and trying to help me make changes. I don't feel rushed out. He takes time to answer questions.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831150515
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
