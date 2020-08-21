Dr. Bloch III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD
Overview
Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Ted Bloch III MD3525 Prytania St Ste 211, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7939
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloch III?
I am grateful to have found such a great doctor who understands the many, many ways ADHD “looks” and is really trying to find the best supports for each person. He knows that different medications work for some but not others and is willing to be flexible to see what works for his patients. I have found him both thoughtful and supportive as I have worked with him for over 6 years. I have recommended him to many and encourage every patient to be specific when they describe how medications affect them- Dr. Bloch is listening... so try not to describe things with “dramatic language”- he may take your words to heart... Just be yourself and you will find Dr. Bloch to be an exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.