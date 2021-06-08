Overview

Dr. Ted Barber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Seizure Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.