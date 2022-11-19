Overview

Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Soo works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.