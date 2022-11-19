See All Neurosurgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (385)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Soo works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southfield Office
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novi Office
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 385 ratings
    Patient Ratings (385)
    5 Star
    (343)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225020555
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Toronto
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teck-Mun Soo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soo has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Soo speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    385 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

