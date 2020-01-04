Overview

Dr. Teck Khoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Khoo works at Iowa Diabetes & Endocrinology Research Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.