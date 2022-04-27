Dr. Gearhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM
Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Gearhart works at
Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 574-9800
Kenneth N Coates1512 N Union Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 574-9800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
I've been a patient treated by Dr. Gearhart for over two years. I have several podiatric problems. He has given accurate diagnoses, and my treatment has given me significant relief from pain. While some surgical procedures may help in the long run, we've been working around this for now.
About Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1851769152
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Gearhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gearhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gearhart works at
Dr. Gearhart has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gearhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.