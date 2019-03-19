Overview

Dr. Tazeen Zaidi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Jinnah Medical and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Access Family Care LLC in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.