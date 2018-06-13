Dr. Varkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taz Varkey, MD
Dr. Taz Varkey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Taz Elizabeth Varkey MD Inc.6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 290, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 933-2930
- 2 6138 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 933-2930
Best gynocologist in the world! Very gentle during potentially painful proceedures and very calming. Works well with anxious patients and explains everything in detail what she’s doing. Great experience!!!! 5 star doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
