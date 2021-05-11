See All Ophthalmologists in Herndon, VA
Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Rana works at Glaucoma Consultants Of WA in Herndon, VA with other offices in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Virginia Eye Institute - Herndon
    171 Elden St Ste 100, Herndon, VA 20170
    Northern Virginia Eye Institute - Winchester
    212 Linden Dr Ste 154, Winchester, VA 22601

  Winchester Medical Center

Nearsightedness
Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    May 11, 2021
    I went to Dr Rana for a full checkup. Then I made an appointment for cataract surgery--I chose laser surgery with a tri-focal lens implant. Everything went very smoothly, no pain, no problems, excellent recovery. My vision is now 20-15 in the left eye. Planning on having the other eye done soon. I was impressed with the technology used and with Dr Rana's excellent skills. Everyone in his office and at the surgery center was professional, competent, and friendly. I highly recommend Dr Rana; he is friendly, professional, and thorough.
    Marylou — May 11, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1336176650
    State University of New York
    Johns Hopkins University/Wilmer Eye Institute
    West Virginia University
    Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rana has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more.

    Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

