See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (187)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 481-4998
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    29 Barstow Rd Ste 105, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 234-6558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Nerve Block, Somatic
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hydrodissection Chevron Icon
Hypertonic Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Levator Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 187 ratings
Patient Ratings (187)
5 Star
(175)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?

Nov 22, 2022
She has taught me so much about endo and the different routes I can take to manage it and help with pain, very happy with my experience!
Isabella B. — Nov 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahmed to family and friends

Dr. Ahmed's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ahmed

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO.

About Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124261730
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York University|Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • North Shore University at Plainview
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

187 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.