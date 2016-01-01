Dr. Tayseer Haroun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haroun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tayseer Haroun, MD
Overview
Dr. Tayseer Haroun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Haroun works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Center for Arthritis PC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-2050
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-7405TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tayseer Haroun, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haroun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haroun has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haroun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haroun speaks Arabic.
Dr. Haroun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haroun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.