Dr. Tayo Addo, MD
Dr. Tayo Addo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Addo works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8000
- 2 5184 Tex Oak Ave Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-9582
Simon Cancer Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8000
Parkland Memorial Hospital5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-8000
Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is by far one of the Top Cardiologist in Texas. He has been spectacular with my father and if we had only been with him from the beginning with his knowledge my father Could be in a different situation. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tayo Addo, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Addo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addo works at
Dr. Addo has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Addo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.