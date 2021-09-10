Dr. Taylor Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taylor Vaughan, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology2890 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6126Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology5500 Front St Ste 250, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 932-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vaughn was absolutely GREAT. His willingness to LISTEN & RESPOND to some very serious questions was GREATLY appreciated. I was suffering from complete incontinence for 2-years, after what I considered a botched robotic prostatectomy, performed by another surgeon. He suggested, & performed a Urethral Implant Surgery that totally stopped my incontinence & literally gave me back my life. No more unexpected pad leakage at the ABSOLUTE MOST embarrassing of times (such as giving a business presentation to a large group of local professionals, or on the dance floor at at our wedding anniversary dinner, or on a call at a banking prospects place of business...I could go on, but I won't). I appreciate his pleasant presentation, his ability to absolutely listen to my fears & concerns, his unassuming way of asking and answering questions, but most of all, his skills as a Surgeon. I'm not being compensated for this review, nor are we related. I simply appreciate what he did for me.
About Dr. Taylor Vaughan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1467770131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.