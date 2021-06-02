Dr. Taylor Tidmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Tidmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Taylor Tidmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Tidmore works at
Locations
ENT Specialists of Abilene1233 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 437-3687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
3 Hospital Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 437-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt, professional, competent, patient, positive. I couldn't have been more at ease and comfortable with the doctor and with his assistant as well. I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Taylor Tidmore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tidmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tidmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tidmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tidmore has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.