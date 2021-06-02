Overview

Dr. Taylor Tidmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Tidmore works at ENT Specialists of Abilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.