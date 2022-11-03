Overview

Dr. Taylor Strange, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Strange works at Alliance Opthalmology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.