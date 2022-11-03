See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Taylor Strange, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Taylor Strange, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Strange works at Alliance Opthalmology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Ophthalmology Pllc
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Strange, please add me to your "happy patients" list!! I had my 1st left eye cataract surgery on 11/1/22. Appointment was 7:15a, in the prep. room 7:35a, ready to go home with a crystal clear vision at 8:48a!!! The whole procedure was flawless, quick, easy, relax and efficient. The team, to name a few, Carol, Megan, Ricky were all so young, pretty, pleasant and professional just like Dr. Strange, what more can I ask for this successful and better than I expected experiences? I went to my post-op appointment today 11/2/22, Dr. King and his assistant Kristine patiently answered all my questions with extreme confidence in a very personal, warm manner. I have learned a lot about RxSight LAL IOL from Dr. King!! There will be more to follow after my 2nd eye surgery on 11/7/22, please stay tuned… From a grateful, happy and sincerely appreciated patient.
    Sherry Song — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Taylor Strange, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023336633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hosp/Tarrant Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Strange, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strange works at Alliance Opthalmology in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Strange’s profile.

    Dr. Strange has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strange.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

