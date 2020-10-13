See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Shepard works at Austin ENT Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Ear Nose Throat Clinic
    4315 James Casey St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78745
    Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78735

  Arise Austin Medical Center
  Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  St. David's Medical Center
  St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric)
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Meniere's Disease
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr. Sheppard did a Parotidectomy. And it went smooth. He and the staff at the surgical hospital are highly professional and made me feel at ease.
    — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1528232568
    Duke University Medical Center
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shepard works at Austin ENT Clinic in Austin, TX.

    Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

