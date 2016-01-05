Overview

Dr. Taylor Sanders, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at STEPG in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.