Dr. Taylor Roach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Roach, DO
Overview
Dr. Taylor Roach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
Dr. Roach works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren Macomb - Lakeshore Medical Center33720 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 294-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roach?
Was concerned of my well being. Took time to answer all my questions and concern. Made me comfortable and educated me with all my health issues.
About Dr. Taylor Roach, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1265928113
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roach works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.