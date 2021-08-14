Dr. Taylor Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Porter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Prime Tms LLC1811 Wakarusa Dr Ste 102, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (785) 371-4921
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Today, I had my first appointment with Dr. Taylor Porter. I have been searching for a good psychiatrist for a couple of years now. I tried a couple via Video conferences in the past with other new Doctors without any luck. I am vaccinated (from COVID) and was lucky to see Dr. Porter in person. I needed this visit to be in person, to assess if I really thought he was good for me. I was very pleased to know that he was very attentive and actually listened to what was bothering me. I had to fill out lengthy information online prior to my appointment but was very glad I did so, as it helped give Dr. Porter some background of my history and medications. I have been to many Doctors in the past for my depression and anxiety. Dr. Porter is one of few who I am confident can help me back to a normal life. Dr. Porter is well informed on medications, natural remedies and treatment and seems to go straight to the root cause of my condition. I highly recommend Dr. Taylor Porter!!!
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760423362
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
