Overview

Dr. Taylor Poole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Poole works at TAYLOR POOLE MD PA in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.