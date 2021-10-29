Dr. Taylor Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Ortiz, MD
Dr. Taylor Ortiz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School Boston, Ma and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Dr Ortiz is awesome! Been sick for over 18 months & saw many docs who couldn’t figure out the issues. Was referred to Dr Ortiz & he found underlying issues within a couple of visits and tests. He’s very knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and caring. He made me feel like I mattered and was determined to find the issues. I still have a way to go but he helped my mental status immensely. Now I have a light at the end of the tunnel. His office staff and the lab staff is also very kind, friendly & helpful. When you’ve felt so badly for so long, it helps so much to have a great team supporting you.
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center Boston, Ma
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago, Il
- Harvard Medical School Boston, Ma
- Clinical Pathology and Medical Oncology
