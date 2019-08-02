Overview

Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mosley works at The Eye Center Of Alabama in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Diplopia and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.