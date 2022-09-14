Overview

Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Hoff works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Russell, PA, Jamestown, NY and Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.