Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Hoff works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 630-1295
-
2
Susz Podiatry and Wound Care1 Timberview Ln, Russell, PA 16345 Directions (814) 757-8204
-
3
Susz Podiatry and Wound Care- Jamestown505 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 664-9698
-
4
Buffalo Medical Group6325 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1295Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoff?
As a nurse I am very familiar with bedside manner. Dr Hoff is considerate, kind and very understanding. I would recommend her to everyone. Professional and explained everything in detail
About Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1952784548
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoff works at
Dr. Hoff has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.