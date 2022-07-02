See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Taylor Gist, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Taylor Gist, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Gist works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Group Of Texas
    8731 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-5518
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Group of Texas
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 323-9335
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Excision of Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgery of Brain Tumors Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (PLIF) Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Taylor Gist, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194970434
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
