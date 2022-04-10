Dr. Taylor Dunphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Dunphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taylor Dunphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had unbearable pain in my knee and was referred to Newport Orthopedic. The staff was excellent and compassionate. Dr. Dunphy examined my knee and recommended an x-ray and MRI. Within 24hrs, Dr. Dunphy called to tell me that I had a severe tear in my meniscus. He injected my knee with cortisone and I am totally pain-free. I walk for miles every day up and down hills. I was so relieved to find a doctor who did not consider surgery as a first option. I highly recommend Dr. Dunphy. He is professional, knowledgeable, and I feel that any patient is fortunate to have him as a doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063832277
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dunphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunphy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Humerus Fracture and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.