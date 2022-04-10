Overview

Dr. Taylor Dunphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Dunphy works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Humerus Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.